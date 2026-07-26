Cubs' Pete Crow-Armstrong: Monster performance in rout

Crow-Armstrong went 4-for-5 with a home run, two doubles three RBI, three runs scored and a stolen base in Saturday's 11-0 win over the Pirates.

Crow-Armstrong fell a triple shy of the cycle, driving in a run on a double in the fifth inning and smashing a two-run homer in the seventh. The 24-year-old started the second half a bit slow but has now hit safely in three of his past four games, posting six extra-base hits, six RBI, five runs scored and a stolen base during that span. For the year, he's slashing .291/.390/.544 with 23 home runs, 59 RBI, 70 runs scored and 26 steals across 455 plate appearances.