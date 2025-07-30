Crow-Armstrong went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two runs scored and an RBI in Wednesday's 10-3 win over the Brewers.

Crow-Armstrong's MVP-caliber campaign keeps rolling along, as he's now sporting an .868 OPS with 61 extra-base hits across 106 games. That total includes 27 home runs, and the young outfielder also has 29 stolen bases, making a 40-40 season within reach. Fantasy managers should leave Crow-Armstrong locked into lineups and enjoy the ride.