Brasier allowed two runs on three hits across an inning of relief in Friday's 5-0 loss to the Cardinals. He struck out two.

Brasier allowed at least one run in a third straight appearance, and over his last five outings, he's allowed a total of eight earned runs. Before the rough patch, the veteran righty had a 0.93 ERA for the season, but that's climbed to 3.91. Brasier should still see some important innings out of Chicago's bullpen moving forward, though he won't get save opportunities with Daniel Palencia emerging as the team's closer. New acquisitions Taylor Rogers and Andrew Kittredge also figure to see more high-leverage work than Brasier, which limits the latter's fantasy appeal.