Newcomb cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Iowa on Monday, Meghan Montemurro of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Newcomb was designated for assignment by the Cubs on Saturday but will remain in the organization after going unclaimed on waivers. Over 12 appearances (one start) at Iowa this year, the southpaw has posted a 3.38 ERA and 1.25 WHIP in 24 innings.