Hoffmann was pulled from his outing with Triple-A Reno on Thursday due to posterior elbow discomfort, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Hoffmann recorded only one out in Thursday's game and allowed five runs on four hits and one walk. He'll return to Arizona to undergo imaging on his right elbow to determine the severity of the injury. Hoffmann has spent most of the 2025 season in Triple-A but has appeared in 10 major-league games (seven for Arizona, three for Kansas City), posting a 6.55 ERA and 2.00 WHIP across 11 innings.