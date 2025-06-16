DeSclafani allowed two earned runs on three hits and struck out two over 2.1 innings out of the bullpen in Sunday's 8-2 loss to San Diego.

DeSclafani was put to work immediately after signing a one-year contract with the Diamondbacks on Sunday. Although he worked as a starter in the Yankees organization before being granted his release last week, DeSclafani is expected to work in long relief for Arizona for the time being. He could be the next man up to join the rotation, however, if the Diamondbacks lose one of their five starters to an injury at any point.