Bradley earned the save against the Dodgers on Friday after tossing a scoreless ninth inning, allowing one hit and a walk while striking out two.

Summoned to protect a two-run lead in the ninth inning, the right-hander found himself in some trouble after walking Matt Beaty and surrendering a double to Mookie Betts. Luckily he was able to force Cody Bellinger to pop out on the first pitch, finishing off the win for the Diamondbacks. The save was Bradley's second in three chances.