Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt: Decent in no-decision
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pfaadt allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings in a no-decision Tuesday versus the Dodgers.
Pfaadt had some trouble against Teoscar Hernandez, who hit a solo home run and a two-run triple off the Arizona righty. Other than that, it was a fine performance for Pfaadt, who has not taken a loss in his last seven outings. He's allowed 21 runs over 39.2 innings in that span, but he's also posted a 34:7 K:BB, showing some improvements in control down the stretch. For the season, he has a 5.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 142:37 K:BB through 172.2 innings across 32 starts.
