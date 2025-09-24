Pfaadt allowed three runs on four hits and two walks while striking out four over six innings in a no-decision Tuesday versus the Dodgers.

Pfaadt had some trouble against Teoscar Hernandez, who hit a solo home run and a two-run triple off the Arizona righty. Other than that, it was a fine performance for Pfaadt, who has not taken a loss in his last seven outings. He's allowed 21 runs over 39.2 innings in that span, but he's also posted a 34:7 K:BB, showing some improvements in control down the stretch. For the season, he has a 5.00 ERA, 1.33 WHIP and 142:37 K:BB through 172.2 innings across 32 starts.