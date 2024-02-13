Pfaadt is projected to open the season at the Diamondbacks' fourth starter, Steve Gilbert of MLB.com reports.

Pfaadt seemingly has the edge over other young starters -- Ryne Nelson, Tommy Henry -- as the fourth starter given the way he pitched in the postseason. The 25-year-old right-hander turned the page on his regular-season 5.72 ERA to log a 3.27 postseason ERA. Pfaadt hinted at an improvement during the regular season when he had 4.22 ERA over the second half compared to 9.82 ERA prior to the All-Star break.