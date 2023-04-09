Pfaadt allowed one run on two hits and two walks while striking out five over 4.2 innings for Triple-A Reno on Saturday.

Pfaadt, who gave up his fifth home run in two starters, was much better his second time out. The start also came on the same day that Arizona starter Zach Davies was removed from his start with an oblique injury, which does not appear to be a minor one, per Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic. Pfaadt being on the same schedule as Davies puts him into consideration as a replacement. The Diamondbacks could also turn to Drew Jameson, a starter working out of the Arizona bullpen. Aside from Davies' situation, the Diamondbacks may require another starter given how poorly Madison Bumgarner has performed in his first two starts (eight runs, nine hits, 10 walks, 8.2 innings). There could be spots for both Pfaadt and Jameson.