Pfaadt allowed four runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out five over 4.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Dodgers on Sunday.

Pfaadt opened August with a pair of wins before going winless across his last four starts of the month. He allowed 21 runs over 30.2 innings while posting a 24:8 K:B across his six outings in the month. Pfaadt remains inconsistent with a 5.33 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 122:33 K:BB through 147 innings across 28 starts this season. He has a low enough walk rate to find success if he can make his pitches a little less hittable. Pfaadt's next start is projected to be at home versus the Red Sox.