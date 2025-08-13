The Diamondbacks recalled Kelly from Triple-A Reno on Wednesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Kelly has operated as a starter at Reno this season, starting 14 of the 18 games in which he's appeared, and he'll be a candidate to step into the rotation in place of Anthony DeSclafani (thumb), who was placed on the 15-day IL in a corresponding move. Kelly has a 5.82 ERA, 1.71 WHIP and 42:33 K:BB across 85 innings at Triple-A this season. Jake Woodford is also an option to go into Arizona's rotation.