Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo confirmed Monday that Burnes (elbow/shoulder) will return from the 60-day injured list to start Tuesday's game versus the Royals, Alex D'Agostino of SI.com reports.

It will be the season debut with the Diamondbacks for Burnes, whose return from Tommy John surgery was delayed when he sustained a teres major strain in June. Burnes threw 17 pitches over two scoreless innings in his lone rehab start and then appeared in a bridge game last week to get further stretched out. It's unclear how many pitches in threw in the latter game, but Burnes is likely to be quite limited from a workload perspective in Kansas City.