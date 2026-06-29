Diamondbacks' Corbin Burnes: To be re-evaluated in early July

Burnes (elbow) is expected to be re-evaluated during the first or second week of July, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Burnes has been shut down from throwing since the beginning of June, when he suffered a teres major strain. However, he could be cleared to resume a throwing progression in the near future if his imaging shows improvement. Burnes will presumably need a lengthy ramp-up period once getting the green light to throw, so it's still too early to know when he could get back on the bump for the Diamondbacks.