Arizona selected Canzone's contract from Triple-A Reno on Friday.

Canzone has put up excellent numbers throughout the minor leagues since being selected in the eighth round of the 2019 MLB Draft out of Ohio State. That includes a .354/.431/.634 batting line with 16 home runs and 71 RBI through 71 games this season at Reno. The 25-year-old can play both corner outfield spots and might also be an option at DH, though he's stepping into a fairly crowded situation with a NL West-leading Diamondbacks team. Canzone may have to impress right away to earn regular playing time.