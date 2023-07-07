Arizona placed Jameson on the 15-day injured list Friday with elbow inflammation.
Jameson had been pitching well in long relief for the Diamondbacks before a rough outing Thursday versus the Mets in which he allowed two earned runs on five hits and one walk over three innings. The 25-year-old will be out until at least July 22 and is set to undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the elbow issue.
