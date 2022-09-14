The Diamondbacks will promote Jameson from Triple-A Reno to start Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Nick Piecoro of The Arizona Republic reports.

The 25-year-old right-hander becomes the latest upper-level pitching prospect to get a trial in the big-league rotation after Tommy Henry and Ryne Nelson both received looks in the second half of the season. Henry has since been moved back to Reno, but Jameson will now receive a look as Arizona temporarily expands to a six-man rotation in a busy portion of the schedule. Though Jameson's numbers at Reno aren't impressive on the surface (6.95 ERA, 1.95 WHIP and 109:42 K:BB over 114 innings), he pitched primarily in hitter-friendly parks in the Pacific Coast League. He's at least done well to keep the free passes in check since the All-Star break (6.4 percent walk rate in 54.1 innings).