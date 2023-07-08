The Diamondbacks transferred Jameson (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Saturday.
Jameson landed on the injured list Friday with right elbow inflammation, and his move to the 60-day IL ensures he'll be sidelined through early September. Tyler Gilbert was selected from Triple-A Reno to fill Jameson's spot on the 40-man roster.
