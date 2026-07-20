Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Chased early Sunday

Rodriguez did not factor into the decision in Sunday's extra-inning win, allowing five runs on seven hits and two walks over 2.2 innings against the Cardinals. He struck out three.

Rodriguez turned in what was likely his worst start of the campaign, surrendering a season-high five runs, all of which came in the third inning. Sunday's performance snapped a streak of six consecutive outings allowing two or fewer runs. The southpaw owns a 2.62 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 82:41 K:BB across 116.2 innings (20 starts) and will look to bounce back in his next outing, tentatively scheduled for Friday against the Nationals.