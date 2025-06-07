Rodriguez gave up two runs on six hits and no walks in five innings before Friday's game against the Reds was suspended in the seventh inning. He struck out three.

Rodriguez worked rather efficiently in his first MLB start since May 14, throwing 48 of his 72 pitches for strikes while not issuing a free pass for only the second time in 2025. While he did match his second-lowest strikeout total of the year, the 32-year-old southpaw tossed at least five innings while yielding two runs or fewer for the third time over his 10 outings. Rodriguez has a strong 55:18 K:BB through 49.2 innings, but his 6.70 ERA and 1.65 WHIP have left a lot to be desired. He'll look improve his ratios his next time out versus the Mariners, which is slated for next week.