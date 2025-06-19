Rodriguez (2-4) took the loss Wednesday against the Blue Jays, allowing two runs (one earned) on six hits and three walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out four.

Rodriguez got off to a rocky start, giving up a leadoff homer to Bo Bichette in the first inning. He'd manage to settle in, holding the Jays to one unearned run over his final 3.2 innings, though Arizona couldn't overcome the early deficit in an 8-1 defeat. It's been an up-and-down year thus far for Rodriguez, who sports a 5.93 ERA with a 1.62 WHIP and 64:22 K:BB across 12 starts (60.2 innings). The left-hander is tentatively lined up to face the White Sox on the road in his next outing.