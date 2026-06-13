Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Poor command Friday

Rodriguez didn't factor into the decision in Friday's 5-2 win over the Reds, allowing two runs (one earned) on two hits and five walks while striking out three batters in 2.2 innings.

It was immediately clear that Rodriguez didn't have his best stuff going Friday. He issued three free passes in the first inning and needed 40 pitches to collect his first three outs, though he managed to do so without giving up a run. The runs would come later, courtesy of a solo homer from Noelvi Marte in the second and an RBI single from Eugenio Suarez in the third. The D-backs made the call to take Rodriguez out of the game once he had reached 85 pitches midway through the third inning, marking the southpaw's shortest start of the season. He'll carry a 2.55 ERA and 1.23 WHIP into his next outing, which figures to be a relatively favorable matchup at home against the Angels.