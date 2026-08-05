Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Rare stumble against Padres

Rodriguez (10-4) allowed seven runs (five earned) on 11 hits and struck out four without walking a batter over 5.2 innings to take the loss Tuesday versus the Padres.

Rodriguez hadn't allowed more than five runs in a start all year, and he's given up four or more runs just five times in 23 outings. He was coming off eight scoreless innings versus the Pirates in his last start, which makes this performance quite the letdown. Overall, Rodriguez has done an excellent job this year with a 2.71 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 92:45 K:BB through 136.1 innings, with the bulk of his success being a product of limiting home runs, though that didn't help him Tuesday. He's projected to make his next start at home in a tough matchup versus the Dodgers. He's held the Dodgers to four runs (three earned) over 17 innings across three previous matchups this season, adding a 13:4 K:BB in those games.