Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Stellar showing in fourth win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rodriguez (4-0) earned the win Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and three walks over 8.1 innings against the Mets. He struck out four.
Rodriguez twirled a gem, stifling the Mets' offense while pitching into the ninth inning for the first time in his big-league career. The southpaw's first two starts of May have been stellar, as he has allowed just one run across 15.1 frames. After posting an ERA north of 5.00 in each of his first two seasons with the Diamondbacks, Rodriguez owns a 2.25 ERA and 1.21 WHIP across 48 innings in 2026. His next start is tentatively scheduled for Saturday against the Rockies.
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