Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Takes loss in quality start

Rodriguez (7-3) allowed two runs on five hits and struck out three without walking a batter over six-plus innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Brewers.

Rodriguez blanked the Brewers for six innings, but he served up a two-run home run to Jake Bauers in the seventh. This was Rodriguez's fourth straight quality start, a span in which he's allowed just four runs over 26.2 innings. He's also avoided walking any batters over his last two outings. For the season, the left-hander is at a 2.25 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 74:38 K:BB through 108 innings across 18 starts. Rodriguez is lined up to make his next start in a tough test on the road versus the Dodgers.