Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez: Tosses eight scoreless innings

Rodriguez (10-3) earned the win Wednesday against the Pirates, allowing five hits and one walk while striking out two over eight scoreless innings.

Rodriguez never faced more than four batters in an inning and retired nine straight hitters at one point during his dominant outing. He generated 15 whiffs despite recording just two strikeouts but limited Pittsburgh to only five hard-hit balls. Wednesday's outing marked the second time this season he has completed eight innings. Rodriguez has now won five of his last six decisions and will carry a 2.48 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 88:45 K:BB into his next scheduled start Tuesday against the Padres.