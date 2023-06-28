Longoria went 2-for-3 with a solo home run, an additional run scored and a walk in Tuesday's 8-4 win over the Rays.

Longoria isn't seeing consistent playing time, but he's swatted six of his 11 homers this year over his last 13 games. In that span, he's gone 12-for-39 (.308) with 13 RBI, three doubles and a 6:10 BB:K. The veteran third baseman remains stuck in a part-time role, though he continues to make the most of his opportunities. He's up to a passable .244/.301/.569 slash line across 40 contests this season.