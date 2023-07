The Diamondbacks placed Longoria on the 10-day injured list Saturday with a strained lower back, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Manager Torey Lovullo noted that he doesn't expect Longoria to be on the IL longer than the minimum 10 days, so it doesn't seem like Longoria's back injury is too severe. Josh Rojas will come up from Triple-A Reno to take Longoria's roster spot.