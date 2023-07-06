Longoria is out of the lineup Thursday against the Mets.
Emmanuel Rivera will start at third base and bat sixth. Longoria seemed to gain a leg up on the position toward the end of June, but he and Rivera have largely been splitting playing time over the last week or so.
