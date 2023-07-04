Longoria is not in the lineup Tuesday versus the Mets.
Longoria caught fire toward the end of June while taking over as the Diamondbacks' primary third baseman, but he'll grab some rest Tuesday as Emmanuel Rivera gets a turn at the hot corner.
