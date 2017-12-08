Diamondbacks' Henry Owens: Claimed by Arizona
Owens was claimed off waivers by the Diamondbacks on Friday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.
Owens was recently placed on outright waivers by the Red Sox after spending the 2017 season toiling in the minors with Triple-A Pawtucket and Double-A Portland. During 14 starts with Pawtucket, he posted a 3.91 ERA and 1.70 WHIP, while accumulating a 72:60 K:BB. He will need to cut down on his control issues that have plagued him throughout the past couple seasons in order to receive a shot at the major-league level in 2018.
