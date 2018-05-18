Dodgers' Henry Owens: DFA'd by Dodgers
Owens was designated for assignment by the Dodgers on Friday.
Owens was making the transition from starter to reliever this spring, but has yet to make an official appearance in the minors in 2018. The moves creates room on the 40-roster as the Dodger claimed Erik Goeddel off waivers from the Mariners.
More News
-
Prospects: Juan Soto over Meadows
Austin Meadows is coming up to the big leagues, but there's a reason he wasn't among Scott...
-
SP breakouts: Buy, sell, hold?
Breakouts come in different forms. So which starting pitchers can really sustain their impressive...
-
Fantasy baseball: Goldschmidt dropping
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Rodon is getting closer
Heath Cummings looks at Austin Meadows' chances in the major leagues and whether it's finally...
-
Dynasty check-in: Who's up, who's down?
When it comes to sizing up players, dynasty leagues are a different animal. Scott White looks...
-
Waivers: It's Pivetta's time
Ownership stats show that many Fantasy players have been slow to warm up to Nick Pivetta, but...