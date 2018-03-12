Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said Sunday that Owens, who was optioned to the organization's minor-league camp a day earlier, would be developed as a reliever going forward, J.P. Hoornstra of the Los Angeles Daily News reports.

Owens' transition to the bullpen is a logical one given the extreme control problems he had displayed in the high minors and in five starts with the Red Sox over the past two seasons. By paring down his repertoire and adding a couple ticks to his low-90s fastball, Owens could quickly find success in a one- or two-inning role. The Dodgers will presumably let Owens get his feet wet in the bullpen at Triple-A Oklahoma City to begin the season and assess if he can be a relief weapon from the left side for the big club down the line.