The Dodgers optioned Owens to their minor-league camp Saturday, Daren Smith of MiLB.com reports.

The Dodgers' starting-pitching depth is arguably unmatched by any organization, so Owens, a December waiver pickup from the Red Sox, was never considered likely to break camp with the big club. It's expected that Owens will open the 2018 season at Triple-A Oklahoma City, where his primary focus will be reducing his sky-high walk rate. Over 126 innings split between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Pawtucket last season, Owens walked a whopping 115 batters.