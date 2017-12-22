Owens was claimed off waivers by the Dodgers on Friday, Bill Shaikin of The Los Angeles Times reports.

Owens continues to bounce around this winter, and now winds up with the Dodgers after being placed on waivers by Arizona following the signing of relief pitcher Yoshihisa Hirano. During the 2017 season, Owens spent time between Double and Triple-A but wasn't able to figure out the command issues that have plagued the 25-year-old in the past. Moving forward, if he ends up sticking with his new club for the rest of the offseason, he will likely begin the 2018 campaign back in Triple-A with Oklahoma City.