Woodford walked one and struck out one in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his third save of the season in a 2-0 win over the Rangers.

Arizona manager Torey Lovullo continues to mix and match at the back of his bullpen, as Andrew Saalfrank worked the eighth inning against the heart of the Texas order before Woodford handled the ninth. The 28-year-old right-hander still has two of the Diamondbacks' last three saves, with Taylor Rashi getting the other and all three of Woodford's saves have come since Aug. 23. His ratios don't make a compelling case for consistent high-leverage usage however, and over 20 innings since the beginning of August, Woodford's posted a 4.95 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 11:6 K:BB.