The Rays reassigned Woodford to minor-league camp Sunday.

Woodford wasn't able to secure a long-relief role with the Rays heading into Opening Day, but he'll provide some valuable organizational pitching depth at Triple-A Durham, where he could be deployed either out of the bullpen or in the rotation. The 29-year-old righty made 22 appearances in the majors with Arizona in 2025, finishing with a 6.44 ERA, 1.60 WHIP and 23:13 K:BB in 36.1 innings.