Rays' Jake Woodford: Nabs NRI deal with Rays
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Rays signed Woodford to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Friday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.
Woodford made 22 relief appearances for the Diamondbacks this season, posting a 6.44 ERA and 23:13 K:BB over 36.1 frames. The 29-year-old right will compete for a spot on the Rays' Opening Day roster but is likely to begin the 2026 campaign at Triple-A Durham.
