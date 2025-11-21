The Rays signed Woodford to a minor-league contract with an invitation to spring training Friday, Ryan Bass of FanDuel Sports Network Sun reports.

Woodford made 22 relief appearances for the Diamondbacks this season, posting a 6.44 ERA and 23:13 K:BB over 36.1 frames. The 29-year-old right will compete for a spot on the Rays' Opening Day roster but is likely to begin the 2026 campaign at Triple-A Durham.