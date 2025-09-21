The Diamondbacks designated Woodford for assignment Sunday.

Though Woodford had gathered three saves and one hold while submitting a 1.50 ERA over an eight-appearance stretch from Aug. 23 through Sept. 7, he had fallen out of a high-leverage role over the past two weeks. He'll now lose his spot on the 40-man roster entirely after he surrendered 10 runs (nine earned) on eight hits and three walks over 3.1 innings across his last three appearances. Arizona selected the contract of Austin Pope from Triple-A Reno to replace him in the bullpen.