Woodford walked one and struck out one in a scoreless and hitless inning to earn the save in Friday's 3-0 win over the Dodgers.

Both Jalen Beeks and Kyle Backhus were deployed earlier in the game, with Backhus getting arguably the toughest assignment against the top of the Dodgers' order in the eighth inning. Woodford didn't have a cakewalk, facing the heart of the order, but he was able to get the job done to earn his second save of the season. He's added a hold and two blown saves while posting a 5.34 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB through 28.2 innings this season. Woodford has multi-inning potential, which may keep him out of high-leverage situations, but late-inning opportunities remain up for grabs with Arizona utilizing a closing committee to protect leads.