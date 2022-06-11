Lawlar (back) is expected to play in the rookie-level Arizona Complex League beginning Monday, Nick Piecoro of the Arizona Republic reports.

Lawlar will play several games there before returning to Single-A Visalia, where he batted .352 with seven home runs and 18 stolen bases prior to hitting the injured list. The shortstop experienced discomfort in his back last month, which was eventually diagnosed as a benign bone growth on the third rib of his right side. Lawlar was examined by an interventional radiologist and was cleared to resume playing. If the issue does recur, it could be addressed with an ablation procedure.