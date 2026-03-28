Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Getting Saturday off
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Lawlar isn't in the lineup for Saturday's game against the Dodgers.
Lawlar has started the new season 1-for-7 with three strikeouts across Arizona's first two contests, and he'll now rest his legs during Saturday's series finale. His absence will allow Jorge Barrosa to start in left field and bat ninth.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Starts in LF•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Batting ninth•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Will play corner OF this spring•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Swats third spring homer•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Pops homer in spring debut•
-
Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar: Will start opener in CF•