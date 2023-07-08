Martinez allowed two runs on one hit and two walks while striking out two over one inning in Friday's 7-3 win over Pittsburgh. He also hit a batter.

Martinez brought the heat as advertised, averaging 100.8 mph on his four-seamer with 14 of 29 pitches logging over 100 mph. He also brought the control issues that have dogged him in the minors. The 21-year-old right-hander struck out 41 batters in 31 innings at Triple-A Reno this season but also walked 28.