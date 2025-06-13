Manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Martinez (elbow) is expected to be sidelined for at least 12-to-13 months, Jack Sommers of SI.com reports.

The right-hander is still headed for a second opinion on the UCL sprain that sent him to the injured list earlier this week, but the initial diagnosis is apparently severe enough to safely rule him out for the next year. Martinez's absence could extend through the entirety of the 2026 campaign if traditional Tommy John surgery is necessary. Shelby picked up his seventh save of the season Wednesday, and it appears he'll get first crack as Arizona's closer.