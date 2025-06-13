Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo said Friday that Martinez (elbow) will undergo Tommy John surgery, Aaron Hughes of SI.com reports.

Martinez was already ruled out for the rest of the 2025 season due to a UCL sprain in the right elbow. After multiple consults, the 23-year-old will undergo Tommy John surgery for a second time after going through with the procedure in 2021. Given the timeline for recovery, Martinez will miss most, if not all, of 2026. Shelby Miller is the next man up to take on closing duties for Arizona in Martinez's absence.