Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Moves to 60-day IL
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Diamondbacks (elbow) transferred Martinez (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.
Manager Torey Lovullo announced Friday that Martinez will require season-ending Tommy John surgery, so it was just a matter of time before the right-hander was shifted to the 60-day IL. In addition to missing the rest of the 2025 season, Martinez will spend most, if not all, of the 2026 campaign recovering from the procedure.
More News
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Will undergo TJ surgery•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Out for season•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Out with UCL sprain•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: MRI on elbow on tap•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Exits with trainer•
-
Diamondbacks' Justin Martinez: Struggles with control in save•