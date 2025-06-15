The Diamondbacks (elbow) transferred Martinez (elbow) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Sunday.

Manager Torey Lovullo announced Friday that Martinez will require season-ending Tommy John surgery, so it was just a matter of time before the right-hander was shifted to the 60-day IL. In addition to missing the rest of the 2025 season, Martinez will spend most, if not all, of the 2026 campaign recovering from the procedure.