Kelly (8-3) earned the win Friday, allowing three runs on seven hits and two walks over 6.1 innings in a 11-6 victory over the Tigers. He struck out five.

Kelly has recorded a quality start in seven of his last eight appearances. During that stretch, he's secured seven wins while posting a 2.66 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 57:13 K:BB across 50.2 innings. The right-hander will look to stay sharp in his next start, which is tentatively scheduled during a four-game set versus Philadelphia.