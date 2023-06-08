Kelly and the Diamondbacks won't face the Nationals on Thursday after the game was postponed due to hazardous air conditions in Washington, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

As a result of the postponement, the Diamondbacks will likely move Kelly back a day in the schedule and have him pitch Friday's series opener in Detroit. The veteran right-hander has been fantastic this season, posting a 2.80 ERA across his first 12 outings.