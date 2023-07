Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said Kelly (calf) was expected to throw a 35-40 pitch bullpen session Tuesday, Eli McKown of the Arizona Republic reports.

Lovullo confirmed Kelly's session, which would be his second bullpen, but there was no update later in the day or no reporter inquired. The manager said Kelly "feels good" and is beginning to track back to the rotation, which is expected when eligible following the All-Star break.