Diamondbacks' Merrill Kelly: Snaps skid Saturday

Kelly (6-8) allowed two runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out six over five innings to earn the win over the Brewers on Saturday.

Kelly lost all five of his starts in June, but he was able to get back in the win column in his first outing in July. The veteran right-hander limited the damage to a two-run home run by Christian Yelich in the fifth inning. Kelly is now at a 5.71 ERA, 1.56 WHIP and 53:35 K:BB across 86.2 innings through 15 starts on the year. Kelly had a strong May, so it's possible he'll be able build momentum from this outing. His next start is projected to be on the road in San Diego.